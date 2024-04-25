ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A 4-year-old boy lived his dream of becoming a police officer, thanks to a special initiative by the Orlando Police Department and Orlando City Soccer in collaboration with Make-A-Wish of Northern and Central Florida.

Unlike a typical day for Orlando police officers, which certainly doesn’t start with a ride in a chauffeur-driven limousine, this was an extraordinary day for Officer Stone Hicks. Two years after battling kidney failure and receiving a life-saving kidney transplant from his father, Stone was given the ultimate experience of being a police officer.

“Our kids go through so much when they battle their critical illness, and so we’re really here to celebrate him and help give him the strength and joy in his life,” said Anne Cuba, President of Make-A-Wish Northern and Central Florida.

The day began with the SWAT team presenting Stone with his pint-sized police uniform. Shortly after being sworn in by the police chief, he was given his first case — a dognapping. Within minutes, the new officer had solved the case and returned to headquarters to a hero’s welcome, complete with a shiny police car for photo ops.

“I’m being in the police cars rushing to the bad guys and arresting them — it was a full on experience for him, one i’m sure he won’t forget,” said Craig Hicks, Stone’s father.

For Stone, it was all in a day’s work. “I was awesome,” said the young honorary officer.

This event marks the 30th anniversary of Make-A-Wish’s operations in Central and Northern Florida.

