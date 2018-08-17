4 rescued by Coast Guard from sinking boat near Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people after their vessel began taking on water near Lake Worth.

The 25-foot Grady White began to take on water and was half sunk when the Coast Guard arrived, Friday.

Officials said the vessel capsized with two of the four people on board. They managed to pull them out of the water.

All four people are OK.

