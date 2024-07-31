PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Four people and two dogs died in an overnight house fire near Tampa, authorities said.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Plant City around 12:09 a.m. Wednesday after a homeowner called 911 and reported smoke and flames inside the home. Three adults and five dogs were trapped inside, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a statement.

Firefighters immediately entered the home and removed three people through a bedroom window, officials said.

“Despite their swift and valiant efforts, all of the victims on the scene perished,” the fire department said in the statement. It didn’t provide details about the fourth person’s death.

Two dogs also died in the blaze, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

