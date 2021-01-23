4-month-old girl who went missing in Jacksonville found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A 4-month-old girl who went missing in Jacksonville earlier this month has been found safe, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Yisrael Toler.

Investigators said the child went missing on Jan. 8 and had been last seen in the area of the 1400 block of West 32nd Street.

UPDATE: The Florida MISSING CHILD Alert for Yisrael Toler activated on January 23 has been resolved. The child has been found safe. Thank you for sharing! #FLMISSINGCHILD — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 23, 2021

Toler stands 1 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said the infant may have been in the company of 30-year-old Evelyne Franzua.

Saturday evening, FDLE officials confirmed the infant was safely recovered.

