JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A gas blast sending several people, including children, to the hospital.

Fire rescue crews raced to a home in Jacksonville, Monday night, after a gas explosion took place.

Officials said the force of the blast was so intense that it almost blew the garage door off.

Two adults and two children were caught inside during the blast and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Neighbors recounted the scary experience.

“I know the people right next door and I saw the smoke blowing towards their house. It’s just crazy to me with like how fast it happened,” said Peyton Selvaggio.

The victims suffered minor burns and scratches.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.