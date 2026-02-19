WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A scaffolding collapse in West Palm Beach sent four construction workers to the hospital, police said.

West Palm Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to scene of the incident along the 300 block of Lakeview Avenue, just after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived to discover the scaffolding had collapsed, injuring the victims.

Paramedics transported all four patients to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers shut down the 300 block of Lakeview Avenue while they investigated, but the road has since reopened to traffic.

Police did not disclose the workers’ identities or provide further information about what may have caused the collapse, as they continue to investigate.

