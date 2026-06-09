Four people face felony charges after a woman was stabbed with a sword and robbed at a trailer on Stock Island earlier this month, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was stabbed in the chest and robbed of a laptop computer and prescription medication during an incident at a camper on 10th Avenue on Sunday.

The injury, a punctured lung, was not considered life-threatening as of Monday.

Deputies responded to Lower Keys Medical Center at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday after the victim arrived seeking treatment.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Marlon Albero Bernal Cabrera stabbed the victim during the altercation.

Three other suspects, 29-year-old Jasmine Elizabeth Jones, 31-year-old Zjiavon Deaute Green and 39-year-old Arlem Cristina Silva Cruz, all of Stock Island, were accused of holding the victim down, hitting her or preventing her from leaving.

The suspects eventually allowed her to change out of bloody clothes before she went to the hospital.

Bernal Cabrera was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Jones and Green each face kidnapping and false imprisonment charges. Silva Cruz faces the same, plus possession of methamphetamine, prescription pills without a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators found the sword and bloody clothing at the scene.

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