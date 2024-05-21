PIERSON, Fla. (WSVN) — Four young suspects, including three minors and an 18-year-old, are behind bars following a drive-by shooting near Daytona Beach late Sunday night.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Shaw Lake Road. Dispatchers provided a suspect vehicle description and tag number, leading a deputy to spot the red Toyota Tacoma en route to the scene.

The occupants were detained during the traffic strop and deputies recovered two handguns, boxes of ammunition, additional magazines and plastic bags containing spent shell casings from the truck. The shooting left multiple bullet holes in the front of the house and an interior wall, with one round striking a television in a bedroom. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Once in custody, police gave the suspects a stern warning.

“You all are going to go to jail. I’ll tell you your charges here in a second. It involves probably shooting into an unoccupied dwelling, possession of a fire arm, and whatever else we have out there, all right?” an officer stated. “You guys are like laughing and joking, like this is a joke. This isn’t a speeding ticket or a little nickel bag of weed, these are very serious felony charges.”

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Zared Castaneda, 15-year-old Jesus Castaneda, 15-year-old Angel Ruiz-Rios, and 16-year-old Brian Hernandez. They were charged with firing into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and firing a weapon in public or on residential property.

The juveniles were additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, while Castaneda was also charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The oldest of the group was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and is being held on no bond.

The younger criminals were Volusia Family Resource Center for processing and then turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Pierson is approximately 35 miles west of Daytona Beach.

