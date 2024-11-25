WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputy has died, days after he was struck by a vehicle in Western Palm Beach County. Two other deputies were also killed during the crash.

Ignacio “Dan” Diaz succumbed to his injuries, Monday.

According to PBSO, the incident happened on Thursday when the three deputies were on traffic detail on Southern Boulevard near the Arden Clubhouse.

During their detail, the driver of an SUV tried to pass a slower moving vehicle and it swerved onto the shoulder of the road and accidentally struck the deputies on their motorcycles.

Paramedics airlifted all three victims to a nearby hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead.

Diaz was in the hospital in critical condition.

The two other deputies who lost their lives were identified as Cpl. Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.