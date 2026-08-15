WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A woman accused of killing a man and using multiple identities to avoid capture for nearly two month was arrested by authorities in Northwest Florida.

Thirty-eight-year-old Isabelle Johnson was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a house on Thursday after authorities said they tracked her communications.

Officials declared the search to be over at a press conference after her arrest.

Johnson was captured on video being taken into custody by authorities while wearing a shirt reading “Force To Be Reckoned With.”

Johnson made her first appearance before a judge on Friday night, where she told the judge that did not have any questions.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials called Johnson a master manipulator who used various aliases and exploited the kindness of others to receive help while on the run.

She is now being bars on a murder charge in the death of Jason Coulthart, who went missing in May.

Coulthart’s remains were found in June, buried in a shallow grave.

Investigators have not said how the two incidents are linked.

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