KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A whopper of a reptile made a splash at sea.

A 365-pound sea turtle was returned home by the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife to the waters off Key West.

Video provided by FWC captured the moment the turtle, named Cooter B, splashed down from a USCG boat.

It was found entangled in a crab trap on Boca Chita Key in August.

Cooter B was taken to The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, where it had to have one of its flippers amputated because of its injuries.

After weeks of rehab, veterinarians said, Cooter B recovered well and was cleared to return to the warm Florida Keys waters.

