FLORIDA (WSVN) — Someone missed the deadline to claim their $36 million Mega Millions lottery ticket, causing the winnings to be subsequently forfeited .

Winners have 180 days after the drawing to claim their prize money, but they missed the deadline on Sunday.

The winning ticket was reportedly sold in Jacksonville in August.

According to Florida law, 80% of the unclaimed money goes to the Educational Enhancement Trust fund. The remaining funds will be held for the next prize pool.

The Mega Millions drawing on Friday will now go for $457 million.

