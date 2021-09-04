KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated nearly three dozen Cuban migrants following five interdictions off the Florida Keys.

Officials said the first interdiction took place Sunday afternoon after a Coast Guard air crew spotted a rustic vessel with five people on board about 63 miles south of Key West.

Wednesday afternoon, a Coast Guard air crew spotted another boat with 13 people on board about 61 miles south of Key West.

Wednesday night, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol air crew spotted a 20-foot fishing boat with five people on board about 25 miles south of Marathon.

Thursday morning, a good Samaritan spotted a green raft with three people aboard about 23 miles southeast of Marathon.

Friday morning, a Customs and Border Protection air crew spotted a boat with nine people aboard about 2 miles south of Marathon.

All of the people on board the vessels were brought aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans and reported in good health.

Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 729 Cubans.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.