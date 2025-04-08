KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a resort hotel room in Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Lamb, of Key Largo, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the murder of 43-year-old Nadyne Marie Tillman, also of Key Largo.

Deputies responded to the Amoray Dive Resort, located at 104250 Overseas Hwy, around 11 a.m. Monday after a family member reported Tillman missing.

She had not been heard from since Saturday morning, which relatives described as unusual.

Investigators learned that Tillman met Lamb at the resort Saturday morning. Her body was later discovered hidden in Lamb’s room, with injuries consistent with being beaten, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lamb was located and arrested the following day in Key Largo.

