ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A reptile rescue is complete as a big turtle is back in the water.

Lenny, a 322-pound loggerhead was saved from an attack in the Florida Keys in mid-March.

He was taken to the Turtle Hospital with injuries to his head and front flipper.

After undergoing intense rehabilitation, he became healthy enough to return to the water off Islamorada.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.