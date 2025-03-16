MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A very big sea turtle is on the road to recovery, thanks to specialists in the Florida Keys.

Lenny the loggerhead is about 60 years old and weighs more than 300 pounds. Scuba divers found him off Islamorada with injuries to his flipper and head.

The marine reptile is now receiving all the care he needs at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon. The medical team there got straight to work, collecting blood and taking X-rays and measurements.

Doctors said they hope to rehabilitate Lenny in time for mating season.

