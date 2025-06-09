A boy from Tallahassee is making international headlines by earning a spot in the Guinness World Records.

At just 3-years old, Caleb Stewart became the world’s youngest motivational speaker.

“I thank you for having me, I am hear to speak to you about the importance of reading. I personally read everyday and i absolutely love the adventure of reading. I will stand before you and speak to you with confidence and not be afraid,” said Caleb.

Caleb delivered his debut speech at alarm international church, earning him a standing ovation.

Now eleven years old, he continues to inspire children across Florida, promoting literacy and confidence with stops at schools and churches.

He also has his own non-profit discovery library.

Tiny Trailblazer: 3-year-old makes history as youngest motivational speaker in Guinness World Records.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.