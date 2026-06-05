LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A man is in custody after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says he kidnapped a victim and dragged her across the country for three weeks, eventually leading to his arrest after a vehicle crash and foot chase in Collier County.

In a news conference on Thursday, LCSO said that Floyd Stuck, 41, kidnapped a victim and drove her across the country for three weeks, initially claiming that they were going to fly to New York to visit family.

Sheriff Marceno said that after the trip started, while on the way to the airport, Stuck began acting erratically and told the victim that their plans had changed. Marceno added that Stuck handed the victim documents containing personal information on her family, and threatened to harm them if she didn’t comply with his demands.

What started as a three-day trip to New York, LCSO said, turned into a three-week kidnapping that spanned the entire country, with the two travelling through Louisiana, Oklahoma, Nevada and other states.

LCSO said Stuck took the victim’s phone and threatened to kill her if she told law enforcement about him. Stuck also reportedly choked the victim and tied her up.

While the pair were in San Diego, California, LCSO said that Stuck threatened to kill the victim again. The victim, after three days, managed to escape Stuck by jumping off of a balcony and running to a neighbor to call law enforcement, LCSO said.

Afterward, Marceno said Stuck used multiple fake numbers to harass the victim. On May 20, the victim returned to Lee County after spending time in the hospital.

LCSO said that on Tuesday, Stuck was seen on surveillance video trying to put an AirTag on the victim’s car. LCSO said the victim called them about the AirTag. Afterward he was seen driving down Coconut Road. LCSO said he ditched his car and used a rideshare service to travel to Collier County.

While in Collier County LCSO said Stuck rented a U-Haul. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that they were assisting LCSO in tracking Stuck after he had driven away from a traffic stop.

After a chase, Stuck reportedly crashed his U-Haul into a tree near Lakewood Boulevard when deputies deployed stop sticks. CCSO said he ran away from the crash before he was eventually caught in a pond and surrendered to a K-9 deputy.

Stuck was arrested by Collier County deputies and booked into the Naples Jail Center on fleeing and eluding charges.

LCSO said in their news conference that Stuck, who is facing kidnapping, aggravated stalking and unlawful installation of a tracking device charges, also reportedly used fake bombs to commit robberies in Maryland.

CCSO told Gulf Coast News that Stuck will be transferred to the Lee County Jail for his warrants.

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