3 sea turtles released after tumors treated in Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Three young sea turtles have returned to the wild after they received treatment in the Florida Keys.

The Turtle Hospital in Marathon released Craig, Daredevil and Olive back into the ocean, Saturday morning, after a tough rehabilitation stint.

The green sea turtles had to be treated for debilitating tumors. They had to go through removal surgeries, chemotherapy and eye drops.

Now the marine reptiles are back home and tumor free.

