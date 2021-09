ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of three boaters off the Florida Keys.

According to officials, the boaters’ 19-foot vessel began taking on water several miles off the coast of Islamorada, near Molasses Reef, Sunday afternoon.

The boaters were returned to land and are doing OK.

The vessel was towed to nearby Rodriguez Key.

