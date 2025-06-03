Three people were rescued after a plane crashed into the ocean near Vero Beach.

Chopper video from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office showed the moment officials spotted the survivors in the water.

The helicopter crew helped guide rescue boats to the area.

The three people who were on the plane were pulled to safety and taken to a nearby Coast Guard station.

No injuries were reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

