(WSVN) - Three people were rescued after their boat capsized near Key West.

The US Coast Guard made the rescue early Saturday nine miles north of Fleming Key.

One of the people on board suffered a cut to the head and had to be taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear what caused the boat to overturn.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.