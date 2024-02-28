SANFORD, Fla. (WSVN) — Emergency crews responded to the Orlando Sanford International Airport after a small plane crashed into another upon landing, resulting in a fiery collision.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening when the pilots of a single-engine aircraft attempted to land but encountered difficulties as it landed short and collided with a parked single-engine plane.

“Something did not go correctly as they were trying to land the aircraft,” said Lauren Rowe, a spokesperson for the airport. “The pilots of the single engine aircraft landed short, is what I’ve been told. There were three people on board. They landed short and they came in contact with another unoccupied parked single engine parked aircraft.”

Witnesses nearby described hearing a loud pop before the flames became visible.

“I just heard a loud pop. It wasn’t necessarily an explosion, but more of what you would hear from a car crash,” said Cody Herzog.

All three passengers on the occupied plane survived. Emergency responders transported one individual as a precaution, but all occupants were able to walk away from the wreckage.

The tails of one of the planes involved were registered to a pilot training school. A charred plane was towed away late Tuesday from the tarmac after investigators inspected the runway for any damage.

“Tuesday nights are pretty slow for us so we didn’t have any other commercial aircraft affected by this incident,” said Rowe.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are actively investigating the crash.

