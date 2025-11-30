FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three people were killed and another was injured after a 39-foot speedboat capsized Saturday in the Caloosahatchee River, authorities said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers said they could not confirm what caused the vessel to overturn but said windy conditions may have played a role.

A witness who recorded video of the aftermath said he saw the boat racing moments before it flipped.

“Yes, I just so happened to look out the window. I looked — those boats are racing — and then as soon as everybody looked, the boat was upside down,” he said.

The witness said he was on the opposite side of the river when he noticed the boat speeding.

“He was going real fast for that to happen,” he said. “It was up in the air for probably a good three, four seconds. I saw a crash, all the water was just all over the place. It was pretty wild.”

Additional witnesses shared video showing the vessel overturned in the water. Footage from shore captured first responders surrounding the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

Three people were rushed to a hospital, where two were pronounced dead, officials said. The body of the fourth person on board was recovered Sunday afternoon.

FWC is continuing to investigate the incident.

