3 hospitalized after small plane crash lands at Okeechobee Airport

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after, officials said, a small plane crash landed at Okeechobee County Airport.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a phone call about the crash at around 12:45 p.m., Saturday.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the Beechcraft BE35 engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the aircraft appears to have lost power before it went down in an industrial park on the south side of the airport.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the pilot had reported engine trouble before the crash landing.

Paramedics transported the pilot and two passengers to a nearby hospital, then airlifted to another hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

