BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Three Florida men are facing serious charges for their alleged involvement in the murder of a teenage girl, Isabella Scavelli, in an attempt to prevent her from testifying in a sexual assault case.

Lenard White, the primary suspect, is accused of hiring Keshawn Woods and Sheldon Robinson to carry out the murder.

The tragic incident unfolded after Scavelli and her mother reported the sexual assault to authorities in February. The very next day, Robinson and Woods reportedly went to the teen’s home in Brooksville, where they opened fire, fatally shooting Scavelli and injuring her mother.

Authorities have expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of Scavelli.

“She was a good kid with a very bright future and to see her life cut short is heart-wrenching to say the least,” said Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

The accused individuals now face the possibility of life sentences or even the federal death penalty if they are convicted on all counts.

