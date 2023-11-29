KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a migrant landing on Wednesday morning near Key West.

Officials said they discovered three Cuban migrants aboard a homemade vessel after the trio made the treacherous trek across the Florida Straits.

Early this morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a migrant landing near Key West, Florida & encountered 3 Cuban migrants. The migrants arrived on a homemade vessel. They were taken into custody & processed for removal proceedings.#keywest #floridakeys #borderpatrol pic.twitter.com/Wg8hLcWsAb — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) November 29, 2023

The individuals were taken into custody and subsequently processed for removal proceedings. Officials said they will be sent back to Cuba.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.