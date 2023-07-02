KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took three Cuban migrants into custody after they made landfall in the Florida Keys.

Officials with U.S. Border Patrol said their agents and law enforcement partners responded to the scene of the migrants landing in Key West, Sunday morning.

The three migrants were taken into custody after arrived in a rustic vessel at Truman Waterfront Park.

Painted on the side of the boat is the word sacrificio, or sacrifice.

