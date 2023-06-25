MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Three commercial fishing boats were damaged in a fire that broke out in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and firefighters responded to the scene of the blaze at Keys Fisheries in Marathon, early Saturday morning.

Security video captured a spark believed to have ignited the fire at around 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Foul play is not suspected to be a factor in this incident.

