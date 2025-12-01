MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were arrested after authorities in the Florida Keys say they were found having sex while heavily intoxicated in a Winn-Dixie parking lot in the middle of the day.

Deputies were called to the grocery store lot around 12 p.m. on Saturday, where they found all three individuals engaged in sexual acts, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. All were taken to jail.

Sharon Helen Czaplinsky, 45, of Marathon, was charged with unlawful exposure of sexual organs, disorderly intoxication and resisting without violence. Deputies said it was her second arrest for similar public conduct in three months.

Marshall Adam Lowery, 43, of Key Largo, was charged with committing unnatural and lascivious acts and disorderly intoxication.

Michael McDonald Howard, 59, of Marathon, was charged with unlawful exposure of sexual organs and disorderly intoxication.

