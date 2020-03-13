2nd person with Trump at Mar-a-Lago tests positive for virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second person who was at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump last weekend has tested positive for coronavirus. That’s according to a Republican official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.

The person attended a Trump fundraising at the president’s Florida resort on Sunday.

Trump also spent time last weekend with a Brazilian official who tested positive just days later.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.