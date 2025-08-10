OCHOPEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Dozens of people came together to hold an interfaith prayer vigil outside the gates of the detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” for a second week in a row.

Faith leaders came from across the state to pray for the detainees being held inside the facility. Many are calling for the detention center to be shut down entirely, condeming its conditions.

The prayer vigil follows a similar one held Aug. 3 outside “Alligator Alley,” which was built in eight days in the heart of the Everglades.

This week, family members of some of the detainees are on hand and expected to speak at the event.

Sunday’s vigil comes just days after a federal judge ordered a two-week halt on construction at the facility on Thursday.

Environmentalists and members of the Miccosukee Tribe filed a lawsuit claiming the state and federal government bypassed required environmental impact studies.

While construction is currently at a standstill, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said operations are ongoing, and deportations continue to be processed.

