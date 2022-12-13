TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a big headache for Florida homeowners as they deal with an insurance crisis. They are hoping lawmakers can find a quick solution.

All day long on Tuesday, lawmakers continued to debate on a piece of legislation that will ease those concerns, but Democratic senators tired to slow the process down and even change the proposed bill.

It was day two for a special legislative session aimed at fixing the faltering insurance market. Tuesday’s meeting was focused on the state’s senate floor.

Republican leadership argued its case for the bill that aims to speed up the claims process, minimize lawsuits against insurance companies and create an additional reinsurance fund that insurance companies can pull from if they struggle to pay out claims.

GOP lawmakers called it a good start to stopping the crisis.

“We’ve been kicking the can down the road for years and property insurance keeps going up, so we have to do something,” said Republican State Sen. Travis Hutson. “Is it perfect? I don’t know.”

Republicans said the legislation should weed out fraud and abuse that, they argue, has led to soaring insurance premiums.

The bill also proposes pushing those who have insurance with Citizens, the taxpayer funded insurer of last resort, into plans with private insurance companies.

Democrats, though, said parts of the bill will actually hurt the Florida homeowner.

Senators on their side of the aisle filed nearly two dozen amendments to stall the bill.

Those amendments were quickly knocked down as Democrats were left criticizing from the sidelines.

“You’re really not lowering people’s rates because, at the end of the day, if I have to pay more, you’re not really giving me any type of relief,” said Democratic State Sen. Shevrin Jones.

It was not just Democrats who questioned some of what is in the bill.

South Florida Republican Ileana Garcia had some issues with the bill, as she spoke on the senate floor.

“Where are the protections?” she said. “I am still struggling with that a little bit. Who protects the policy holders from the companies that denied them?”

Despite some opposition, it does sound like the senators will wrap up their debate with every indication that a vote on the bill will happen soon.

Once the bill is approved, it will make its way to the other chamber, which the Republican Speaker of the House has said, he would like to see this all finished by Wednesday.

It is very likely that Florida representatives will finalize all this legislation by mid-week.

