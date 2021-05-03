29 Haitian migrants arrested after boat comes ashore near Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — More than two dozen Haitian migrants were stopped on a South Florida shore.

According to published reports, the U.S. Border Patrol arrested 29 migrants after a boat came ashore near Gulfstream Park, on the Delray and Boynton Beach line, Monday morning.

Officials said the migrants reached U.S. soil through a human smuggling ring.

Two of those taken into custody were transported for medical care.

The arrests mark the fourth time this year Haitian nationals have been detained after reaching Palm Beach County.

