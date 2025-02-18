KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle was rescued and released back into the waters off Key West to the sound of supporter cheers.

Luna, the 270 pound Loggerhead, was taken into the Turtle Hospital in January after she was struck by a boat.

Her shell was cracked, allowing crabs and barnacles to nest in her wound.

She was nursed back to health, given antibiotics and a healthy diet of seafood before being released back into her home on Monday.

