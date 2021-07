(WSVN) - Dreams of freedom have been dashed for some Cuban migrants.

A group of 22 on board a 21-foot vessel got stopped at sea near Key West Friday.

On Saturday, another five Cubans were discovered on a makeshift raft off Islamorada.

All of them were transferred to Coast Guard cutters where they received food, water and basic medical attention.

They have since been repatriated.

