ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Prom is a special moment for many teens, but some don’t get the chance to dress to impress, so one Florida nonprofit is changing that by helping them celebrate in style.

Joanne Lacomb is a mom on a mission, trying to find that special prom attire for her son and daughter at a prom dress store in Orlando.

The store has free prom dresses and suits provided by the nonprofit health care organization 26Health as part of their “Operation Prom.”

Supporters of the organization said prom should be a celebration, not a financial burden.

“You know, prom suits are so expensive, it’s $111 for a ticket for prom. Imagine buying a couple hundred dollar suit, or you want to make sure your kid looks snazzy,” said Lacomb. “They don’t want to go without looking like a nice suit. It’s such a blessing, I’m so grateful for it.”

Lacomb found a prom dress for her daughter Elizabeth, and she FaceTimed her son George to make sure his suit was just what he wanted.

“Without this, I don’t think I would have had a a prom suit, or at least a nice one for our prom, so I’m really grateful that my mom was able to get me a suit and that I’m able to go wear something nice at our prom,” said George.

Prom is just days away for George and for Derrion, who can now attend thanks to the free suit.

“Actually, it’s crazy, ’cause I wasn’t going to go to prom because I couldn’t afford a suit, so like, an hour or two ago it came in my email, I was like, ‘Oh, Mom, I can go, you just got to buy the ticket, I could go.’ Yeah, we was happy,” said Derrion Bivins.

The nonprofit said employees and partners donated over 300 items for the effort.

“We believe in giving back to the community, so this was a brainchild of our staffs, and they wanted to be able to do something for individuals who may not have had the funds to participate in prom,” said 26Health President and CEO Latrice Stewart.

And thanks to the generosity of others, those students will look great at their proms.

This is the organization’s first year helping students out for prom. Stewart said it’s been an incredible experience giving back to the community.

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