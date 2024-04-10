(WSVN) - A 26-year-old woman was arrested after she crashed her car into a Monroe County deputy.

Alexandra Baraga was charged with several driving under the influence charges.

Deputies said Baraga pinned the officer against another vehicle while he was performing a traffic stop.

The deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital.

The deputy suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition and expected to make a recovery, according to the Florida Keys Sheriff.

The other driver sustained minor injuries.

