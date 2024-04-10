(WSVN) - A 26-year-old female was arrested after she crashed her car into a Monroe County deputy.

Alexandra Baraga was charged with several driving under the influence charges.

Deputies said Baraga pinned the officer against another vehicle while he was performing a traffic stop.

The deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital.

The deputy is in stable condition, according to the Florida Keys Sheriff.

The other driver sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.