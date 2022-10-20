MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of migrants were stopped in South Florida.

Two dozen people from Cuba landed in Marathon, Thursday.

Twenty adults and four children were on board a small boat.

Border patrol agents detained the migrants.

This is one of multiple landings that have been reported in October.

Officials responded to more than 12 landings in a 24-hour period earlier this week.

