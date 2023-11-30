WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – A South Florida woman was reunited with first responders who saved her life when she suffered injuries while on vacation in the Bahamas.

On Thursday, 23-year-old Annie Flanigan, whose family are owners of Flanigan’s restaurants, met with U.S. Coast Guard members who rescued her.

“I just had this will to live and I have no complaints,” Flanigan said. “I struggled a little bit with some hearing loss, and other than that, I have all my senses back. My eyes opened and I fully recovered and I’m so thankful.”

Over the summer, Flanigan was riding an e-bike off an embankment in Walker’s Cay in the Bahamas at night when she drove off a cliff. She suffered a major head injury and injuries to other parts of her body.

There was also a storm on the island that night and no power, which caused Flanigan to drive off the cliff since she couldn’t see it.

Cam Conrad, a nurse anesthetists at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, was vacationing with his family in the Bahamas and was nearby when Flanigan fell. Locals woke him up and drove him by boat to where she was.

He was one of the first people who provide aid until U.S. Coast Guard from Miami could arrive at the scene to transport Flanigan to the hospital.

According to the Coast Guard, if Conrad wasn’t at the scene to keep Flanigan stable, she would have died.

“They had her on a, I remember it being like a plywood, almost makeshift gurney, they had her bandaged up, they had her on oxygen, on fluids,” said U.S. Coast Guard Pilot Lt. Landon Klopfenstein. “But from what I remember, Cam mentioned they were pretty much running out of everything at the very end there right when we showed up, so everything just worked out very smoothly. Just amazing job to everyone.”

Flanigan is expected to make a full recovery.

