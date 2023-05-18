ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday, United States Border Patrol agents responded to a migrant landing in the Florida Keys.

A total of 23 migrants from Cuba arrived on the boat with the words ‘God will provide’ written in Spanish.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar shared pictures of the boat on Twitter.

The migrants were taken into federal custody and will eventually be sent back to the island.

