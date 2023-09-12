KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Several migrants were rescued after they made landfall off of Key West.

Twenty-three Cuban migrants come ashore in Dry Tortugas National Park on a homemade vessel, Saturday.

One person jumped overboard while out at sea.

U.S Border Patrol heading up the investigation and deployed a U.S Coast Guard search and rescue.

Nearly 24 hours later, the person was found a few miles off Loggerhead Key.

That person is now receiving medical care and is going expected to be OK.

All 24 migrants, will eventually be repatriated.

