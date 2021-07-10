OFF BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard returned nearly two dozen Cubans to their home country after they were found off the Florida Keys.

According to officials, a good Samaritan reported the migrants’ vessel to Coast Guard Key West units at around 10 a.m. on Saturday

Crews located the 23 migrants about 15 miles south of Big Pine Key and brought them on board.

Officials said they are in good health.

