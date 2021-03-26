22 taken into custody after suspected smuggling operation near Palm Beach

NEAR PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Federal authorities took nearly two dozen foreign nationals into custody following a suspected smuggling event.

Investigators said Border Patrol agents, along with state and federal partners, stopped a 25-foot boat near Palm Beach, Friday morning.

#BreakingNews; Early this morning, Miami Sector #BorderPatrol Agents along with state & federal partners responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall on a vessel near Palm Beach #Florida. Currently, 22 foreign nationals are in federal custody. @CBPAMO @USCGSoutheast pic.twitter.com/SQGIDcvL7s — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) March 26, 2021

Agents apprehended 22 people. They said all of them were Haitian, and they were all wearing face masks.

Officials said they are still searching on water and land for anyone involved in the alleged operation.

