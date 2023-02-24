DRY TORTUGAS NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — US Border Patrol agents found 22 Cuban migrants at Dry Tortugas National Park, Thursday morning.

In a tweet, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said a group of 19 men and 3 women arrived on a rustic vessel.

The park was briefly closed in January after more than 300 Cuban migrants landed over the New Year’s weekend.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,737 Cubans compared to 838 Cuban migrants in 2021

Once all migrants get picked up by authorities they receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

