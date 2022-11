KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen migrants were rescued after a dangerous journey.

The U.S. Coast Guard saved a group of Haitian migrants off the coast of Key Largo, Monday.

According to officials, an overloaded boat was found stranded in rough seas.

Twenty-two people were safely removed from the vessel, including several young children.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.