NEAR RODRIGUEZ KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard crews came to the rescue of nearly two dozen Haitian migrants after they were spotted on board an overloaded boat off the Florida Keys.

According to officials, a good Samaritan spotted the vessel near Rodriguez Key, about 25 miles offshore, and alerted the Coast Guard at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Crews battled winds of up to 25 miles per hour winds to get the 22 migrants safely off the vessel.

The migrants have since been repatriated back to Haiti.

