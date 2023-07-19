NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) A 21-year-old college student faces a long road to recovery after he was bitten by a shark at a Florida beach.

Chris Pospisil, who attends the University of South Florida, said he was surfing when he was attacked on New Smyrna Beach, Friday.

“All of a sudden, the shark came from under me, and so I’m sitting on my board, and it came from under me, and it came up and started tipping me back,” said Pospisil. “I remember asking the lifeguard, ‘Am I gonna lose my foot?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know, man.'”

Doctors removed a shark tooth from his bone and repaired multiple tendons.

Once he recovers and undergoes six months of physical therapy, Pospisil said, he plans to surf again.

