KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - More Cuban migrants sailed to South Florida.

A group of 21 migrants came ashore on Smathers Beach in Key West on a rickety boat, Tuesday morning.

Border Patrol agents took them all into custody.

Another group was recorded making landfall at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Monday.

Over 150 migrants are now in custody.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.